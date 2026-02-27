PH bets on dive events, India market

The Philippines is scaling up investments in dive tourism in 2026, rolling out new international promotions, niche events and market expansion initiatives to strengthen its position as the world’s leading dive destination.

The push follows the country’s seventh consecutive year as the World’s Leading Dive Destination at the World Travel Awards (2019–2025) and its recognition as Best Destination in the Pacific and Indian Ocean Region for Macro Life by Scuba Diving Magazine’s Readers Choice Awards.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) said its 2026 dive tourism roadmap will focus on market diversification, product development, sustainability and high-value niche segments such as underwater photography and technical diving.

At Salon de la Plongée Sous Marine 2026 in Paris, the DOT reported generating over P80 million in stakeholder sales and leads from a P12 million investment — a 201 percent return on investment — underscoring the commercial impact of targeted dive tourism marketing. The figure represents a 43 percent increase from the P56 million in sales recorded in 2025. The country promoted Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, as well as dive destinations in Anilao, Bohol, Cebu, Dumaguete, Puerto Galera, Southern Leyte and Ticao Island.

India as a priority

growth market

The DOT said it will court the Indian market this year, intensifying efforts to penetrate the fast-growing Indian outbound travel sector through participation in the Asia Dive Expo (Adex) India Dive Show on June 8 in Mumbai.

The business-to-business event will connect 20 Philippine dive tourism sellers with 20 Indian buyers, highlighting new and emerging dive sites, sustainability initiatives and partnership opportunities.

India has been identified as a strategic growth market due to its expanding outbound travel sector, rising disposable incomes, improving air connectivity and increasing interest in adventure and niche tourism segments such as diving.

Tourism officials said strengthening market share in India is critical to diversifying source markets and sustaining long-term growth in high-spending specialty travel.

During Adex 2025, the Philippines generated P151,872,799.98 in sales leads, according to the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB). The delegation spotlighted the dive offerings of five premier destinations: Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Bohol, Cebu and Negros Oriental. The TPB is an attached agency of the DOT.

Underwater shootout

Another key highlight for 2026 is the Puerto Galera Underwater Shootout, a five-day international underwater photography competition tentatively scheduled from Sept. 16 to 20.

Hosted in Puerto Galera, the event is expected to attract professional and amateur underwater photographers worldwide. The DOT will partner with local dive operators to offer bundled dive packages and roll out an international media campaign to promote the competition.

Puerto Galera serves as the jump-off point to the Verde Island Passage, widely regarded as the “center of the center” of marine biodiversity. The destination recently earned the Best Diving Destination Award at the 2025 Tourism Awards, reinforcing its status as a premier dive hub.

Industry stakeholders expect the event to boost visitor arrivals, length of stay and tourism receipts in Oriental Mindoro while strengthening the country’s position in the global underwater photography circuit.

Beyond promotional events, the DOT is implementing a Strategic Action Planning and Dive Tourism Statistics and Industry Workshop to improve industry data, assess performance trends and craft a unified growth roadmap. It also continues to advocate for the installation of hyperbaric chambers in strategic dive destinations to enhance safety and boost tourist confidence.

The 2026 initiatives build on strong international promotion efforts in 2025, including participation in major dive shows in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Malaysia. / KOC