PH bond market to adopt global pricing standards in 2027

THE Philippines is moving to make government borrowing more efficient and expand financing opportunities for businesses as it aligns the pricing of peso-denominated government bonds with international market conventions starting Jan. 4, 2027.

The shift is expected to attract more foreign investors, deepen market liquidity and improve the efficiency of bond trading, potentially helping the government lower borrowing costs and free up funds for infrastructure and public services.

Over time, a deeper government bond market could also reduce financing costs for private companies, supporting business expansion, investment and job creation.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr), Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Insurance Commission (IC) and Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. (PDEx), together with industry associations, announced the transition after consultations with investors and other market participants.

The new pricing convention will be incorporated into PDEx’s revised fixed-income market rules and trading conventions. Regulators and market participants said the necessary regulations and systems would be in place before the end of 2026.

For investors who hold government bonds until maturity, the transition will have no actual impact. However, some investors may see changes in the computation of settlement values when bonds are traded.

The change will not affect the contractual terms of existing bonds, scheduled interest payments or principal repayments at maturity. Tax obligations will also remain unchanged.

The initiative is intended to make Philippine government bonds more familiar and accessible to international investors by adopting conventions commonly used in global markets.

Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go said the reform forms part of the government’s broader effort to modernize the financial system and strengthen the country’s ability to compete for capital in an increasingly integrated global market.

BSP Gov. Eli M. Remolona, Jr. said a deeper and more liquid capital market would provide investors with more

investment opportunities while giving businesses additional sources of financing.

A stronger bond market would complement bank lending and help make the Philippine financial system and economy more resilient, he added.

Treasurer of the Philippines Sharon P. Almanza said broader participation in the government bond market could help lower borrowing costs and enable the government to finance more productive spending, including infrastructure and public services.

SEC Chairman Francis Lim said making Philippine bond pricing more familiar to global investors could encourage trading and develop a more active secondary market.

This could benefit the government, businesses seeking to raise capital and investors looking for more investment options, he added.

IC officer-in-charge Ermar U. Benitez said the transition was expected to improve market liquidity and give entities regulated by the commission greater flexibility in managing their investment portfolios, while maintaining their capacity to meet obligations to policyholders and beneficiaries.

The move follows JPMorgan’s announcement that peso-denominated Philippine government bonds will be included in its Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets series on Jan. 29, 2027.

The inclusion, alongside the adoption of international pricing conventions, could help broaden foreign investor participation and strengthen the Philippine bond market’s integration with global financial markets. / KOC