PH bounces back in Chess Olympiad

THE Philippine Men’s squad recovered from back-to-back losses by posting a convincing win in the 8th round of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

Grandmasters Inno Sadorra and John Paul Gomez powered to victories on Boards 1 and 3, while IMs Paulo Bersamina and Jan Emmanuel Garcia secured draws for a 3-1 triumph against South Africa.

Sadorra overcame IM Jan Karsten in 36 moves of a King’s Indian defense, while Gomez dispatched FM Banele Mhango in 34 moves of a classic Ruy Lopez.

Bersamina had a clean Sicilian Defense game but suffered time constraints that led to a draw after 30 moves. Garcia likewise settled for a truce in 30 moves as he failed to gain the upper hand after a King’s Knight Opening.

The Filipino woodpushers are now in 37th place with 10 match points and will be tested against 75th-ranked UAE in the 9th round.

The Filipina woodpushers’ winning streak, meanwhile, was halted with a stinging 1.5-2.5 defeat in a closely-fought battle against 16th seed Turkey.

WFM Shania Mae Mendoza lost on Board 1 to 2006 European women’s chess champion IM Ekaterina Atalik in a marathon 100-move skirmish.

Mendoza played well with a Queen’s Gambit declined opening until a 43rd move blunder spiraled out of control.

WGM Janelle Mae Frayna opened with a Caro-Kann Defensive English Opening but had to settle for a truce with IM Betül Cemre Yıldız after 53 moves.

Ruelle Canino secured a draw with WIM Guleny Aydin in 67 moves, while WIM Bernadette Galas nor Turkish WIM Hayale Isgenderova agreed to a standoff after 46 moves.

The Philippine women’s team, which dropped to 32nd place in the standings, will next be tested against 22nd seed Romania, which forced a draw with second-ranked Georgia. / RP2S