PH businesses prepare for e-invoicing deadline

PHILIPPINE businesses covered by mandatory electronic invoicing rules must comply by Dec. 31, 2026, prompting companies to assess whether their finance systems can meet the requirements without disrupting operations.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), through Revenue Memorandum Circular 98-2026 issued on Sept. 22, outlined the requirements for electronic invoices. Micro taxpayers are exempt from the Dec. 31 deadline.

The transition could challenge businesses using multiple accounting platforms, legacy software and complex invoicing workflows, according to Link4, an e-invoicing solution provider.

Link4 chief executive officer Robin Sands said companies should understand how invoice data moves across their systems, from transactions and validation to processing and recordkeeping.

“Companies need a clear understanding of how invoice data moves through their organization, from the initial transaction to validation, processing and recordkeeping. Without that visibility, businesses risk adding another layer of technology without resolving the underlying process challenges,” Sands said.

Businesses should assess system compatibility, data accuracy, invoice validation procedures and internal controls. Finance, tax and information technology teams should also coordinate compliance preparations, test workflows, train employees and establish procedures for handling rejected invoices and technical failures.

Under BIR guidelines, covered taxpayers must secure a Permit to Issue Electronic Invoice before issuing electronic invoices through an approved system. They must also obtain Electronic Invoicing and Sales Reporting Certification within six months of the permit’s issuance.

The BIR allows covered businesses to use in-house systems, commercially acquired solutions or electronic invoicing service providers, subject to applicable requirements.

Electronic invoicing is separate from electronic sales reporting, which is subject to applicable BIR policies and guidelines.

Early system assessments and testing can help businesses identify gaps before the deadline and reduce the risk of errors and operational delays. / PR