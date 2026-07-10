PH Cacao gains export status

THE Philippine cacao industry has gained recognition as an export-oriented sector, a move expected to strengthen government support, expand overseas market opportunities and position the country as a stronger player in the global chocolate industry.

Speaking during the Philippine Chocolate Month celebration in Cebu, Philippine Cacao Industry Association (PCIA) president and Philippine Cacao Industry Council chair Armi Lopez-Garcia said cacao has been placed under the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) export-oriented high-value crops program because of its strong export potential.

Lopez-Garcia said the industry is now under the supervision of the DA office responsible for export-oriented high-value crops, reflecting the government’s recognition of cacao and chocolate as products with growing demand in international markets.

“We are now acknowledged that cacao and our chocolates have export potential,” Lopez-Garcia said.

She noted that while many European countries are globally recognized for producing premium chocolates, they do not grow cacao. The Philippines, by contrast, cultivates cacao and has a centuries-old tradition of producing tablea and chocolate dating back to the Spanish colonial period.

“We want to inform the world that we are going to be players in this important industry,” she said.

The recognition comes as government agencies and the state-run Land Bank of the Philippines re-commits their stronger support for the industry through financing, technical assistance, market access, livelihood programs and investments in value-added processing.

Government support

During the World Chocolate Day celebration organized by the Cebu Cacao Industry Development Council, the DA urged farmers and industry stakeholders to move beyond producing raw cacao beans and manufacture more value-added chocolate products to increase incomes and improve the country’s competitiveness in the global market.

More than 100 cacao farmers from across Cebu attended the three-day celebration, which opened on Friday, July 10, 2026, at SM City Cebu. The event featured product exhibits, learning sessions and networking activities aimed at promoting the local cacao and chocolate industry.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) 7 Director Marivic Aguilar said building a competitive cacao industry requires closer collaboration among farmers, cooperatives, processors, financiers and government agencies. She said the DTI would continue supporting the sector through its Shared Service Facilities program, business development, market access and trade promotion initiatives.

LandBank, for its part, reaffirmed its commitment to finance farmers, cooperatives and chocolate manufacturers, saying access to credit is essential for farm expansion, processing facilities and value-added production.

The Department of Labor and Employment also pledged to strengthen cooperative farming and livelihood programs, while the Cebu Provincial Government committed continued support for climate-resilient farming, extension services and improved market linkages.

Roadmap submitted

Lopez-Garcia also announced that the Philippine Cacao Industry Roadmap 2026-2030 has been formally submitted to DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.

She said the roadmap was developed through extensive consultations with farmers, processors, cooperatives, local government units and industry stakeholders across Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

“It went through thorough island consultations. We wanted to hear the voices of the industry players,” she said.

The roadmap outlines production targets, quality improvement, market expansion and area development through 2030.

Among its key strategies is clustering smallholder farmers into cooperatives with shared fermentation facilities and standardized post-harvest systems to consistently produce export-quality beans.

Six pilot clusters have been identified nationwide, including the Lamac Multipurpose Cooperative in Cebu, one cooperative in Iloilo, another in Bicol, two in Mindanao and another cluster to be directly supervised by the PCIA.

Lopez-Garcia said the industry hopes the pilot sites will eventually export cacao mass, with full-scale operations targeted next year.

Congress returns to Cebu

She also announced that the Philippine Cacao Congress will return to Cebu from April 14 to 16, 2027, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino after this year’s event was postponed because of government austerity measures.

The congress will feature technical conferences, trade exhibits, business-matching activities and the Philippine Cacao Quality Awards, whose winners will represent the country in international competitions in France.

Throughout July, regional cacao councils are holding exhibitions, product showcases and learning sessions as part of Philippine Chocolate Month to promote locally made chocolates.

Lopez-Garcia said the industry continues to invest in education through its monthly Usapang Cacao at Tsokolate online learning series and is encouraging farmers to intercrop cacao with coconut and other cash crops to improve sustainability and farm incomes.

She said stronger collaboration among government agencies, local governments, cooperatives and the private sector will be crucial as the Philippines seeks to establish itself as a producer and exporter of world-class chocolate. / KOC