PH Cacao sector rallies for global comeback

THE Philippine cacao industry is rallying to reclaim its place in the global market through science-based, sustainable and inclusive practices, as key players gathered recently for the National Cacao Congress 2025.

Philippine Cacao Industry Association Inc. (PCIA) president and Philippine Cacao Industry Council (PCIC) chair Consul Armi Lopez Garcia said the industry is determined to turn global challenges — such as the ongoing cocoa bean shortage in West Africa — into opportunities for Filipino farmers and producers.

“We are gathered as one cacao family sharing a burning passion to elevate and advance our industry — from improving farm productivity to producing high-quality Philippine cacao beans that can create world-class chocolates,” Garcia said.

She noted that while countries like Ivory Coast face production declines due to pest infestations and soil degradation, the Philippines can position itself as a sustainable producer through intercropping and science-driven approaches.

“Here in the Philippines, we may no longer have vast tracts of land for cacao due to land reform, but this challenge presents a golden opportunity for us to shine,” Garcia said.

Scientists have developed intercropping methods that integrate cacao with coconut and other cash crops, maximizing land use while sustaining soil fertility. The Philippines, the world’s second-largest coconut producer, is seen as having a natural advantage in this system.

Agreements signed

The two-day congress held on Oct. 16-17 gathered over 1,200 delegates and 95 exhibitors nationwide to promote the science and practice of intercropping coconut with cacao and high-value cash crops.

Organized by the PCIA and the PCIC, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Department of Trade and Industry and Philippine Coconut Authority, the event marked a key milestone for the country’s cacao and coconut sectors.

The congress also builds on the completion of the Philippine Cacao Roadmap 2025, which will transition into a new Five-Year Development Plan drafted through consultations among over 200 private and government partners. Garcia said the roadmap will be submitted to DA Secretary Francisco “Kiko” P. Tiu Laurel Jr. for approval.

Moreover, Garcia said several memoranda of agreement were signed during the congress to strengthen collaboration among key stakeholders.

These included agreements between the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization and the Municipal Local Government Unit of Lucena for the implementation of the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Trust Fund; among the PCIA, PCIC and Bureau of Plant Industry to advance cacao development initiatives; and between the PCIA and Isabela State University to foster research, education and community engagement in support of the growing cacao sector.

More programs

PCIA, in partnership with the University of Southern Mindanao and the Department of Science and Technology, also continues to enhance bean quality through research-based post-harvest protocols including fermentation and intermittent drying.

The group has also collaborated with PhilMech on farm clustering to establish shared fermentation facilities, and with DA-AMAS on the Philippine Cacao Quality Awards, which produced local winners recognized in Paris.

Garcia said PCIA’s programs such as the monthly “Usapang Kakao at Tsokolate” forums, training-of-trainers sessions and Tesda-certified skills standards are designed to professionalize and modernize cacao farming.

She added that the industry’s long-term goal aligns with the government’s Tatak Pinoy initiative to build a globally recognized “Philippine Brand” of chocolate.

“By maximizing land use and promoting sustainable farming, we not only raise farmers’ incomes but also expand the country’s middle-income base — vital for national stability and food security,” Garcia said. / KOC