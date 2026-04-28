PH, Canada advance FTA talks

THE Philippines moved closer to securing its first trade deal with a North American partner after concluding the second round of negotiations for the Philippines–Canada Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Toronto supported the talks, which both sides said marked a key step toward deepening economic cooperation and strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties.

Negotiators are continuing work through intersessional engagements and consultations to refine proposals, expand market access and diversify export opportunities for both countries.

The next round of negotiations is scheduled for July in Ottawa, with both parties expressing optimism about maintaining momentum. The Philippines is aiming to conclude the FTA within the year. / KOC