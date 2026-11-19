THE Philippines has opened a new trade gateway to Latin America following the signing of a landmark free trade agreement (FTA) with Chile.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast witnessed the signing of the Philippines-Chile Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement during their bilateral meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting here.

Once it enters into force, the agreement is expected to expand market access for Filipino exporters and strengthen the Philippines’ trade ties with Latin America.

The deal marks the Philippines’ first bilateral free trade agreement with a Latin American country and Chile’s 37th trade agreement.

During their meeting, Marcos said the agreement aligns with the government’s thrust to diversify supply chains and engage non-traditional trade partners.

“Although we have been in a formal diplomatic relation for 80 years, we have very little interchange. [And] although our relationship has been warm and has been friendly, I really believe that there is so much still potential that we have left untapped,” Marcos told Kast.

“That is why the FTA is a very, very important priority in the economic planning of the Philippines,” he added. / PNA