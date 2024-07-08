PH climbs in investor relations, debt transparency ranking

The Philippines ranked first among 50 countries in the 2024 Investor Relations (IR) and Debt Transparency Report by the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

The country improved its position from third place in 2023 to first in 2024, scoring 48.88 out of 50 points, up from 47.8 in IR. Following the Philippines, were Indonesia, with a score of 48.75; Turkey (48.38); Brazil (47.50) and Hungary (47.21).

The Philippines also scored the highest in debt transparency at 12.5 out of 13.

The debt transparency score assesses sovereign borrowers’ data and policy dissemination practices. It takes into account the countries’ adherence to enhanced transparency practices; user-friendliness of macroeconomic and environmental, social, and governance data formats; and availability of ESG data, among others.

BSP Gov. Eli RemolonaJr., in a statement, expressed appreciation for the IIF’s recognition of the Philippines’ IR practices and reaffirmed the BSP’s commitment to transparent communication regarding the nation’s economic fundamentals and reforms.

“It is very encouraging to see that the Philippines is setting a global benchmark in investor relations and debt transparency,” Finance Chief Ralph Recto said.

“Transparency is most important, especially regarding government debt. We release data regularly to clearly show the public where their taxes and our borrowings go.”

The report commended the Philippines for its excellent investor engagement and transparency, notably in sharing macroeconomic and ESG data and policy information. The country’s IR program includes dialogues with economic and credit rating agencies, collaboration with global and local banks and investor briefings domestically and internationally.

The IIF sets benchmarks for IR and data dissemination in emerging markets and developing countries, aligning with the Principles for Stable Capital Flows and Fair Debt Restructuring. The assessment involves desk research and a survey, generating the IR Country Score, Debt Transparency Score, and ESG Data and Policy Dissemination Score. The IR country score is derived from 23 criteria, with the Debt Transparency Score and ESG Data and Policy Dissemination Score being subsets of this score. / KOC