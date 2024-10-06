PH climbs to 53rd in 2024 Global Innovation Index

THE Philippines rose three spots to 53rd out of 133 economies in the 2024 Global Innovation Index (GII), surpassing its target of 54th.

This improvement reflects the country’s growing focus on innovation as a key driver of progress, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Recognized by the World Intellectual Property Organization (Wipo), the Philippines ranks third among lower-middle-income economies, behind India and Vietnam, and fifth in Asean. The country continues to excel in high-tech exports and creative industries but faces challenges in research and development, human capital and digital infrastructure.

Although the Philippines saw a minor drop in the Innovation Outputs sub-index, slipping from 52nd to 53rd, it remains strong in advanced technology sectors. The country holds the top global position for high-tech exports as a percentage of total trade, especially in areas like computers, scientific instruments and electrical machinery.

The country also ranks 14th globally in creative goods, which include design, fashion and film, and 19th in information and communications technology (ICT) service exports. It also holds the 34th spot in global brand value and 35th in intangible asset intensity, reflecting its growing influence in international markets.

In the Innovation Inputs sub-index, the country climbed from 69th to 67th in 2024, thanks to strong performances in various sectors. The Philippines ranks fourth globally in high-tech imports as a percentage of total trade, 32nd in energy efficiency (gross domestic product per unit of energy) and 28th in domestic market size.

However, to sustain this progress, the Philippines needs to invest more in research and development, human capital and digital infrastructure. The country ranks 86th in researchers per million population, 108th in the pupil-teacher ratio for secondary education, 105th in ICT access and 94th in PCT patents for knowledge creation.

The GII, published annually by Wipo, evaluates the innovation capabilities and performance of 133 economies worldwide. / KOC