PH cops silver in Asia Pacific Padel Cup tilt

MANILA – The Philippines settled for the silver medal after losing to Indonesia, 2-3, in the final of the inaugural Asia Pacific Padel Cup at Amare Padel Club Umalas in Bali, Indonesia on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.

After losing 1-4 to the Filipinos in the group stage, the Indonesians exacted revenge in the match that mattered most.

The Philippines demolished Malaysia, 4-0, while Indonesia clobbered India, 4-0, in the semifinals.

India beat Malaysia, 3-0, to secure the bronze medal, while Singapore edged Hong Kong, 3-2, in the battle

for fifth.

The Philippines displayed its brilliant form in the group stage, blanking India (5-0), Malaysia (5-0), Hong Kong (5-0), and Singapore (5-0).

Padel Pilipinas president Senator Pia Cayetano led the team comprised of Tao Yee Tan, Princess Jean Naquila, Yam Garsin, Marian Capadocia, siblings Duane and Derrick Santos, Argil Lance Cañizares, Raymark Gulfo, Abdulqoahar Allian, Bryan Saarenas, Mhar Joseph Serra, and coaches Bryan Casao, Jaric Lavelle.

“We wanted to be number 1. But we accept that there are lessons to be learned and we learn them best during the hard times,” Cayetano said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, Padel Pilipinas will hold the Play Padel Open in October, its last national tournament under the Philippine Islands Padel Tour.

The Padel Masters in November will feature top players based on their rankings from previous tournaments under the Tour. / PNA