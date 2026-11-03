PH delegation to explore AI in US real estate convention

TWENTY-NINE delegates from Filipino Homes and its Global Partners are set to explore the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies in the real estate industry in the United States.

The delegation will participate in the 2026 National Association of Realtors (NAR) NXT convention in New Orleans, Louisiana, from Nov. 6 to 8, 2026. The gathering will focus on emerging technologies, digital marketing, innovative brokerage strategies, and other developments shaping the property sector.

According to Anthony Leuterio, founder of Filipino Homes, a major area of interest for the Filipino Homes group is the application of AI in real estate, particularly in improving business productivity, enhancing client engagement and strengthening the online visibility of property professionals.

The conference’s education program includes sessions on using AI tools in daily real estate operations, developing more effective prompts, and improving the discoverability of real estate professionals on AI-powered platforms such as ChatGPT.

These developments, he said, reflect the growing influence of AI on how consumers search for properties, evaluate information and connect with real estate agents and brokers.

Other topics include real estate technology and innovation, data-driven business decisions, digital branding, content marketing, reputation management and brokerage leadership.

The Philippine delegation also aims to learn how technology can help streamline brokerage operations, improve recruitment, develop high-performing teams and build more scalable real estate businesses.

Leuterio, also the 2024 International Realtor Awardee, said the international exposure and continuous learning are important in preparing real estate professionals for changes in the industry.

“The future of real estate belongs to professionals who are willing to learn, embrace technology, and build connections beyond their own markets. Our goal is to bring home valuable insights from the international real estate community and translate those lessons into practical opportunities for our agents, brokers, property owners, and investors in the Philippines,” he said.

Beyond the educational sessions, the New Orleans convention will provide opportunities for the Filipino delegation to establish international connections, exchange industry practices and explore potential partnerships.

The participation comes as the Philippine property market becomes increasingly digital and competitive, requiring real estate professionals to adopt new approaches to marketing, client service and property transactions.

Filipino Homes said the international learning initiative forms part of its efforts to strengthen its nationwide franchise network through technology adoption, professional development and global collaboration.

The organization aims to adapt relevant international practices and innovations to the Philippine market, particularly in helping brokers and agents improve their services to property buyers, sellers, renters and investors. / KOC