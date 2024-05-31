PH domestic liquidity expands 5.6% in April

DOMESTIC liquidity in the Philippines grew by 5.6 percent in April compared to the same period last year, reaching P17.2 trillion.

However, this marks a slight decrease from the 5.7 percent growth seen in March, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Domestic liquidity refers to the measure of the total amount of money in circulation within the country.

The BSP said in a statement Friday, May 31, 2024, that domestic claims, which include loans to the private sector and the government, expanded by 10.6 percent in April from the same period in 2023.

Last March, domestic claims were 10.9 percent. Domestic claims represent the total amount of credit or financial assets extended by the banking system to various sectors within the country’s economy.

Claims in the private sector grew by 10.8 percent in April from 11 percent in March with the sustained expansion in bank lending to non-financial private corporations and households, according to the BSP.

The BSP further said that net claims on the central government grew by 13.9 percent in April from 15.1 percent in March, partly due to a decrease in government deposits with the central bank.

The net foreign assets (NFA) in peso terms grew by 2.1 percent year-on-year in April. In March this year, the NFA was five percent.

The central bank’s NFA grew by 4.6 percent, while that of banks contracted on account of higher bills and bonds payable. / KAL