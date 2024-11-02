PH dragon boat paddlers achieve new milestone

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY -- The Philippines sustained its winning drive late Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, and attained a new milestone by surpassing its previous best in the ICF Dragon Boat World Championships despite the windswept and choppy course overlooking the Puerto Princesa Baywalk here.

As a sudden afternoon downpour and strong winds struck, the Filipino paddlers overcame the adverse conditions and matched their haul of four golds in the morning of the meet supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Tingog Party-list.

Their golden blitz was capped by back-to-back wins in the 40+ women’s standard boat 500-meter event in two minutes and 16.32 seconds and in the men’s 40+ open men’s standard boat 500-meter race in 1:59.23 of the meet organized by the Philippine Canoe Kayak Dragonboat Federation (PCKDF).

At the end of a productive day, the Philippine standard-bearers had collected eight golds, six silvers and six bronze medals, surpassing the previous best of five golds, one silver and two bronzes the last time they saw action in the 2018 edition of the global dragon boat showcase in

Gainesville, Georgia.

“The achievement of our paddlers yesterday (Friday) was certainly overwhelming after what happened to us on opening day when we did not win a single gold medal,” stressed PCKDF president Leonora “Lenlen” Escollante, who was the national coach during the previous

record performance.

“This historic accomplishment was a total team effort: from athletes, coaches, the support staff, everyone responsible in making sure that our national paddlers would excel in this tournament,” added Escollante with pride. “I am now very optimistic we will add more golds to our collection before this tournament is over.”

She continued to pay tribute to the Puerto Princesa City Government led by Lucilo Bayron for its meticulous preparations so that the championships that drew a record field of 27 countries and close to 2,000 participants could be held in Palawan’s scenic provincial coastal capital.

“Lahat ng mga training at paghihirap ng ating mga paddlers nagbunga (All the training and hardships of our paddlers have paid off). All the sacrifices and hard work was worth it,” noted national coach Duchess Co of the new all-time best of the hometown campaigners since the country started competing at the worlds a decade ago in Poznan, Poland.

The Pinoy paddlers added a quartet of silvers early Saturday morning in the 40+ 10-seater open standard boat 200-meter event in 52.72 seconds, 40+ 10-seater women’s standard boat race (58.66 seconds), junior 10-seater open (2:16.23) and in the junior women’s 500-meter

run (2:47.97).

The Filipino bets also had an encouraging outcome in the 200-meter small boat mixed event Saturday, finishing a close fifth place in 52.12 seconds where all six squads where virtually neck-and-neck until the last 10 meters.

Banking on a strong finishing kick, Indonesia topped the race in 50.59 seconds, while Myanmar and Chinese-Taipei were in a dead heat for runner-up honors with identical times of 51.20 seconds. Spain took fourth spot in 51.37 seconds.

“Talagang gitgitan, buti na lang at nakalaban kami ng sabayan at hindi bumigay (It was really a close fight, but fortunately, we were able to keep up and not give in),” stressed national team skipper OJ Fuentes.

The performance was an improvement of their 10th-place finish in the mixed 2,000-meter small boat race last Friday, the first of three events determining the top nine countries that will qualify for the World Games in Chengdu, China, in 2025. / PH DRAGONBOAT MEDIA via RP2SPORTS