PH economy slows to 2.8% in Q1

THE Philippine economy grew by 2.8 percent in the first quarter of 2026, slowing sharply from the 5.4-percent expansion recorded in the same period last year and falling below the government’s five percent to six percent growth target for 2026.

Data released Thursday, May 7, 2026, by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed the country’s Gross Domestic Product expanded year-on-year during the January-to-March period, driven mainly by the services sector but weighed down by weak industry output and declining investments.

The services sector remained the economy’s main growth engine, posting a 4.5-percent expansion in the first quarter. In contrast, agriculture, forestry and fishing declined by 0.2 percent, while industry slipped by 0.1 percent.

Among industries, the biggest contributors to growth were wholesale and retail trade, including repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, which grew by 4.6 percent; financial and insurance activities, up 3.4 percent; and public administration and defense, including compulsory social security, which expanded by 8.6 percent.

On the expenditure side, household final consumption expenditure — a key driver of the Philippine economy — increased by 3.0 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.

Government spending also rose by 4.8 percent, while exports of goods and services climbed by 7.8 percent. Imports likewise grew by 6.1 percent during the period.

However, gross capital formation, which measures investments in fixed assets and inventories, contracted by 3.3 percent, tempering overall economic growth.

Meanwhile, Gross National Income, which measures the total income earned by Filipinos, including overseas income, grew by 3.0 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.

Net Primary Income from the Rest of the World, which includes remittances and income earned abroad, also posted a 4.5-percent increase during the period. (KOC)