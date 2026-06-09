PH, Egypt eye stronger trade

THE Philippines and Egypt are currently in talks to increase trade partnerships, given the opportunities each economy presents.

Trade Secretary Ma. Christina Roque told journalists Monday that among the products being looked into for this trade pact is Egyptian cotton production.

“They’re thinking of fabric production here. Or at least maybe... vegetables, because that’s among their main products,” she said.

Roque said trade with Egypt accounts for a very small share of the Philippines’ total trade.

“Not too much. So they’re trying to find ways for us to really strengthen the trade. So it’s really exploratory,” she said.

The Trade chief said a delegation from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) was scheduled to go to Egypt last year, but the trip did not push through due to some issues.

The DTI, in a recent post on its Facebook page, said Roque had a meeting “with Egyptian Ambassador H.E. Nader Zaki to discuss preparations for the upcoming visit of Egyptian Foreign Minister H.E. Dr. Badr Abdelatty and explore opportunities to strengthen Philippines-Egypt economic relations.”

“Discussions focused on a proposed business roundtable, bilateral trade, investment opportunities, and potential partnerships in agriculture and the Suez Canal Economic Zone, reflecting both countries’ commitment to deeper economic engagement,” it added. / PNA