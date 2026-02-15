PH Embassy: US still allows dual citizenship

THE Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C., confirmed that the United States still permits dual citizenship, correcting false online rumors that suggested the policy had changed due to stricter immigration rules.

Claims circulated recently on social media that the US government would ban holding citizenship in two countries. Philippine Embassy officials addressed these concerns while welcoming 15 new dual citizens on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. The embassy made it clear that current laws remain the same and urged Filipinos not to believe the misinformation.

Addressing the rumors

The embassy dispelled fears that holding two passports could endanger a person’s American citizenship. Online posts falsely claimed that the US would require people to give up one citizenship because of intensified immigration crackdowns. The embassy statement clarified that “The United States continues to allow dual citizenship and there have been no changes to this policy.”

Who is eligible

Filipinos who became naturalized US citizens lost their Philippine citizenship automatically but can apply to get it back. Children born in the US to at least one Filipino parent are dual citizens at birth. Parents should report these births to the embassy or a consulate. However, those who voluntarily give up Philippine citizenship under Republic Act 9225 cannot reverse that legal decision later.

Legal protections

The Philippine Embassy said that a bill seeking to end dual citizenship is currently pending in the US Senate. Officials explained that this proposal faces a long legislative process and “may or may not proceed depending on the decisions of the US Congress.” To reassure the public, the embassy cited a 1952 Supreme Court ruling, which states that dual citizenship is a “status long recognized by law” and exercising rights in one country does not mean renouncing the other.

Implications

Misinformation often prevents eligible people from claiming their rights or reconnecting with their heritage. Understanding the actual law helps Filipino-Americans maintain their ties to the Philippines without fear of losing their American status. The embassy advised the public to verify facts through official channels rather than social media posts. / PNA