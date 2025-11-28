PH exits World Cup with pride

MANILA – The Philippines wound up winless at the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup following a 1-5 loss to Argentina Thursday night, Nov. 27, 2025, but will move forward carrying valuable lessons.

“Para sa akin po (For me), we did very well. Syempre last game, binuhos na namin lahat-lahat (It was our last game, so we gave it our all),” Isabella Bandoja, who provided the Filipina5’s lone goal in their final bow at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City, said after the match.

“’Yung dugot’ pawis namin, ‘yung trinabaho simula nung training, nung magsimula ang WC (Blood and sweat, the hard work since training, when the World Cup started) and until [the] last game, binuhos po namin talaga (we poured everything out).”

Inday Tolentin and Cathrine Graversen were the other scorers for the Philippines in the prestigious tournament backed by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Philippine Football Federation. They made a goal each in the Philippines’ 2-3 loss to Morocco on Nov. 24.

Though the quarterfinal stage was already beyond reach after their setbacks to Poland (0-6) and Morocco, the Filipina5 entered the last game in Group A like it was a championship gig.

The world No. 6 La Labiceleste unleashed all their five goals inside the first seven minutes, but the hosts fought to make the scoreboard in the second half.

“Sobrang nakaka-excite, nakakataas ng balahibo, nakaka-hype ‘yung dami naming suporta, parang buong Plipinas nga ‘yung pumunta, hindi lang ilan (It was so exciting, thrilling, gave us so much hype because of the support, like the whole Philippines watched us),” Bandoja said of the roaring crowd that included Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto, PSC Chair Patrick Gregorio, the Filipinas football squad, and the Gilas Pilipinas women’s basketball players and coaching staff.

The Philippines and Poland (three points on one win, two losses) didn’t make it past the group stage. Group A topnotcher Argentina (nine points on three wins) and runner-up Morocco (six points after a 1-0 win over Poland) claimed the tickets to the knockout rounds.

“Sana sa panonood nila, mas maging inspired pa sila, galingan pa nila lalo. Sana mangarap sila nang mataas and mag-continue pa sila mangarap (I hope we inspired them to play better. I hope they dream big and continue dreaming),” Bandoja said of the young crowd who watched their matches. / PSC MEDIA