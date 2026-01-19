PH exporters gain Mideast access via UAE trade pact

PHILIPPINE exporters are expected to gain broader market access, lower trade barriers, and stronger competitiveness following the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) between the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport).

Philexport said the agreement marks a strategic milestone for exporters by strengthening economic ties with the UAE, which it described as both a key export destination and a gateway to wider markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Africa, and other regions.

Philexport president Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr. said the pact would help Philippine exporters expand their footprint in the Middle East while creating new opportunities for investment, job generation, and inclusive growth at home.

“The UAE is not only one of our important export destinations but also a strategic hub for global trade,” Ortiz-Luis said. “This agreement provides clearer rules, lower tariffs, and greater predictability for exporters.”

The Philippines shipped nearly US$390 million worth of goods to the UAE last year, and Philexport said strong export momentum is expected to continue into 2026.

Under the Cepa, exporters are projected to benefit from deeper market access and reduced trade barriers, particularly in electronics, food and agribusiness, machinery, and tropical fruits such as bananas and pineapples, along with related value chains.

Philexport also highlighted the agreement’s potential to support micro, small, and medium enterprises noting that clearer trade rules and improved access to overseas markets could help smaller exporters scale up and compete globally.

The exporters’ group welcomed the government’s negotiating team for securing an agreement that aligns with national export growth strategies while addressing industry needs. Philexport said it looks forward to working with government agencies and industry partners to ensure the effective implementation of the Philippines–UAE Cepa and maximize its benefits for exporters and the broader economy. (KOC)