PH exporters post $1.72M in sales in Japan trade fair

PHILIPPINE exporters registered US$1.72 million (P101.34 million) worth of sales during the general trade fair for commercial food ingredients, equipment and containers, Fabex Kansai 2025, in Japan.

“The results show rising demand for local coconut products and help strengthen the country’s position in this high-value industry,” the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said in a press release Monday,

Dec. 15, 2025.

It said 25 exporters from the Philippines showcased their plant-based beverages, natural sweeteners, specialty oils and other coconut-based ingredients that meet Japan’s preference for plant-based options.

DTI said the Philippine exporters’ participation in the event, held from Nov. 26-28, was organized by the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in Osaka and the DTI-Export Marketing Bureau, with support from DTI Laguna and Region 4-A through the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan.

It said members of the Philippine delegation prepared for the event by conducting market scoping and retail scans “to study pricing, packaging, consumer behavior and competitor positioning.”

They also visited Japanese-run Osaka-based specialty shop Cocowell’s Sari-Sari Store to have “a clearer view of how Philippine coconut products are marketed and purchased within Japan’s wellness-driven retail environment.”

“Fabex Kansai 2025 showcased not only our exporters’ competitiveness but also Japan’s confidence in the Philippine coconut supply and innovation. These results strengthen our long-term positioning in the Japanese market and open new opportunities for sustainable commercial growth,” Commercial Counsellor Michael Alfred Ignacio said. / PNA