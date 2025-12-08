PH exporters pressed to build on reform, digital gains

THE Philippine export sector must accelerate innovation, collaboration and technology adoption to sustain growth as global trade becomes more competitive and volatile, the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (Philexport) said during the National Export Congress on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025.

Addressing delegates, Philexport president Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. said the industry is entering a “runway moment,” citing gains achieved despite years of disruptions. The sector, including private-sector members of the Export Development Council (EDC), accounts for about 30 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

Ortiz-Luis said exporters have become “stronger and smarter” following extraordinary challenges in recent years, and must now build on enabling reforms, new tools and digital platforms such as the Origin Management System (OMS) and PHX Source, which aim to streamline access to global markets and support micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) exporters.

He said the Philippine Export Development Plan midterm review will guide efforts to respond to shifting global trade conditions and intensify programs that expand the country’s export share.

“The silver bullet for export growth is not a magical solution to be found, but a reality to be forged through joint efforts,” he said, adding that quality, innovation and a more cohesive ecosystem will be crucial for competitiveness.

Philexport urged exporters and partner agencies to deepen strategic cooperation as the congress closed its four-day run. Ortiz-Luis said supporting MSMEs remains one of the country’s most important economic investments, helping generate jobs, spur technology adoption and strengthen confidence in the broader economy.

He also expressed appreciation to the Department of Trade and Industry and the EDC for driving the export agenda, but stressed that progress depends on the continued participation of exporters, partners and stakeholders. / KOC