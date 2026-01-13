PH exports beat 2025 target by November

THE head of the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (Philexport) expressed elation over the positive outlook for Filipino merchandise exports, which grew 14.5 percent on an annual basis as of end-November 2025 to US$77.4 billion, already exceeding the full-year 2024 level of $73.27 billion.

“Our export performance in the past four months has really been encouraging amidst the generally bearish global demand,” Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr., president of Philexport, the umbrella organization of local exporters, commented.

“At this rate, we have already surpassed the revised 2025 target for goods exports which is $73.27 billion that will contribute to the overall export target of $129.05 billion. This is seen to be sustained up to this year, a momentum we hope can help us reach the revised total export target of $134.35 billion in 2026,” he added.

Data released by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) showed that for November 2025 alone, exports rose 21.3 percent to $6.9 billion, driven by electronics, agro-based products, and consumer goods.

“This extended export growth to 11 consecutive months and marked the third straight month of double-digit gains,” the DTI said. “The stronger export performance helped narrow the trade deficit by 9.9 percent, as import growth slowed.”

Electronics exports rose 50.6 percent to $4.2 billion.

Coconut products exports rose 27.1 percent to over $70 million.Banana exports increased 38.8 percent, while pineapple juice rose 40 percent, with a combined contribution of $46 million. Gold exports climbed 50.7 percent to $181.8 million, while machinery and transport equipment rose 29.4 percent to $317 million. Non-food consumer goods also posted gains, including furniture and fixtures, up 65.9 percent; footwear, up 28.6 percent; travel goods, up 28.3 percent; and garments, up 11.2 percent.

Top destinations of these products in November were Hong Kong, United States, the Netherlands, Taiwan, Germany, Malaysia, Mexico, and Italy.

The DTI said the continued rise in exports shows that Filipino-made products remain competitive worldwide.

“The remarkable growth in electronics, food products, and consumer goods reflects growing global demand and supports jobs, incomes, and wider opportunities for our exporters,” Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said.

DTI-Export Marketing Bureau director Bianca Pearl Sykimte traced this positive development to enhanced market access, particularly for

agricultural products.

“The US reciprocal tariff exemption on key Philippine agriculture products provides a more level playing field for our food exporters in the US market. Coupled with gains in other markets from strategic export development and promotion initiatives, we see continued momentum for food exports and a more inclusive growth ahead,” she said. / PHILEXPORT NEWS AND FEATURES