PH exports hit $54.9B in first 7 months

PHILIPPINE merchandise exports rose 12.9 percent in the first seven months of 2026 to $54.92 billion, the highest January-to-July export value since the country’s current data series began in 1991, initial data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed.

Exports rose to $8.15 billion in July, up 10.8 percent from $7.36 billion a year earlier, extending the country’s export growth streak to 19 consecutive months.

The January-to-July total compared with $48.67 billion in the same period last year and puts exports on track to build on a record $84.48 billion in shipments in 2025, when exports grew 15.3 percent.

Electronic products remained the main driver of exports in July, generating $4.79 billion, or 58.8 percent of total shipments. Other manufactured goods accounted for $371.46 million, while mineral products contributed $366.26 million.

Electronics recorded the largest increase among commodity groups, rising by $869.72 million from a year earlier. Gold exports increased by $79.34 million, while electronic equipment and parts rose by $71.81 million.

Manufactured goods accounted for $6.61 billion, or 81.1 percent of total exports in July. Mineral products made up $776.61 million, or 9.5 percent, while agricultural products accounted for $548.95 million, or 6.7 percent.

The United States was the largest market for Philippine goods in July, taking $1.68 billion, or 20.7 percent of total exports. Hong Kong followed with $1.29 billion, China with $919.82 million, Japan with $856.60 million and Singapore with $401.17 million.

In a statement, Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said the government would continue efforts to expand market access and help local exporters meet international standards.

The Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) export bureau assisted more than 3,200 exporters in accessing over 20 markets during the first half of 2026, the agency said.

The government has also pursued trade missions and business-matching activities with prospective partners from Australia, China, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Spain and Thailand.

The DTI is targeting international trade events in markets including Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Britain and the United Arab Emirates, covering sectors such as food, electronics, beauty and game development.

The Philippines currently has 23 free trade agreements, according to the DTI. Negotiations are underway for trade agreements with the European Union and Canada, while a review of the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement is expected to conclude this year.

The Philippines and Chile have also recently signed a free trade agreement, opening greater access to the South American market.

The government has been seeking to broaden the country’s export base and markets as it works to increase the participation of Philippine businesses in global supply chains. / KOC