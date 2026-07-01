PH extends visa-free entry to Taiwan passport holders

THE Philippines is extending its visa-free entry for Taiwan passport holders planning to travel and stay in the country for 14 days or less, starting July 1 until June 30, 2027, said the Manila Economic and Cultural Office on Tuesday evening, June 30, 2026.

In an advisory, Meco said the extension is to reciprocate Taiwan’s visa-free entry scheme for Filipinos traveling to Taiwan.

“The Manila Economic and Cultural Office is pleased to announce that, in line with the Philippine government’s directive to observe reciprocity in the visa-free privileges granted to Philippine passport holders traveling to Taiwan, Taiwan passport holders may enter the Philippines without a visa for a stay not exceeding 14 days,” it said.

The office, meanwhile, noted that the visa-free privilege is “non-extendible and non-convertible to other Philippine visa categories.”

Taiwan passport holders who intend to visit the Philippines for a stay exceeding 14 days, it said, are required to secure a visa before entry. / PNA