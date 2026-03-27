PH external trade in goods up 10% in February

THE country’s total external trade in goods rose by more than 10 percent in February this year, preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

Data released Friday showed that the total external trade in goods reached US$18.34 billion, up by 10.7 percent from the $16.57 billion recorded in the same month last year.

Of the total external trade in goods, imports accounted for 60 percent while the remaining 40 percent were exported goods.

The total value of exports reached $6.79 billion, the highest recorded since the $7.45 billion in October 2025.

By commodity group, electronic products continued to be the top exports with total earnings amounting to $4.23 billion.

This was followed by machinery and transport equipment with an export value of $415.22 million, and gold with $337.55 million.

Exports to the United States recorded the highest value at $1.41 billion, followed by Hong Kong, Japan, the People’s Republic of China, and the Netherlands.

Imports, meanwhile, also rose by 12.6 percent to $11.01 billion from $9.78 billion in February 2025.

It was the highest recorded since the $10.89 billion import value in November 2025.

Imports of capital goods accounted for the largest share of the country’s total imports.

The PSA said China was the largest source of imports during the month, followed by South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, and the US. / PNA