PH external trade in goods up 21% in June

THE Philippines’ total external trade in goods rose by 21.3 percent to US$22.48 billion in June from $18.53 billion in the same month last year, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Data released Thursday, July 30, 2026, showed that of the total external trade in goods during the month, 61 percent were imports, while the remaining 39 percent were exports.

The balance of trade in goods, or the difference between the value of exports and imports, meanwhile, recorded a deficit of $4.94 billion.

The total value of exports reached $8.77 billion, the highest recorded since the PSA series began in 1991.

It was also 24.1 percent higher than the $7.07 billion total export sales in the same month of 2025.

Electronic products recorded the highest increase in export value at $1.37 billion, followed by gold and electronic equipment.

By commodity group, electronic products continued to be the country’s top exports with total earnings of $5.25 billion, accounting for 59.9 percent of the total export value.

This was followed by other mineral products with an export value of $414.85 million and other manufactured goods with $401.37 million.

The United States, Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, Japan, and Singapore were the top export destinations in June.

Imports, meanwhile, also recorded a double-digit growth of 19.6 percent to $13.71 billion from $11.46 billion.

Imports of electronic products recorded the highest import value of $4.77 billion, followed by mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials, and transport equipment.

China was the biggest source of imported goods in June.

Other top sources of imports are South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, and the US. / PNA