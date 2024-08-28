PH eyes 20% boost in Halal exports

THE Philippines aims to expand its Halal product offerings by 20 percent in 2024 from the current 3,000 export products, a top official from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

This will be done through active participation in major international Halal events—further highlighting the Philippines’ growing presence in the global Halal market.

“The Halal industry is not just a niche market. It is a strategic imperative for the Philippines to tap into the vast global Halal economy and achieve sustainable and inclusive growth,” said Acting Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina Roque.

Currently, the Philippines offers 3,000 Halal-certified products in the international market.

To revitalize the local Halal industry, the DTI champions initiatives, including the establishment of a Halal-friendly hotel in Clark, Pampanga and a poultry processing facility in Tarlac. These projects are supported by investment pledges from Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam.

Roque said the agency is committed to establishing the Philippines as a customer-focused, collaborative, comprehensive and competitive Halal hub within the

Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) region.

With the global Halal market valued at US$3.3 trillion, Roque emphasized the need for collaboration within the BIMP-EAGA region to strengthen the local Halal industry.

“Under my leadership, the DTI is committed to supporting these initiatives, working hand in hand with our partners in the BIMP-EAGA region to achieve our shared goals,” Roque said.

The 1st Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) BIMP-EAGA Trade, Investment and Halal Industry Conference gathered 150 representatives from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. The event was organized by the PCCI in collaboration with the Mindanao Development Authority and the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, AirAsia Philippines is strengthening the country’s position as a Halal-friendly destination through its partnership with the Universal Islamic Center and the Philippine Halal Trade & Tourism.

Since its inception, AirAsia has been offering Halal-certified meal options on all its flights, regardless of the destination.

“AirAsia is proud to lead the way in providing and innovating inclusive travel experiences. We’re continuously enhancing our offerings and ensuring that Muslim friends feel welcomed and truly at home when they visit our beautiful country. Through this, we hope to win their hearts and make them visit the Philippines more often, either for leisure or business travel,” said AirAsia chief executive officer Ricky Isla.

“Airlines play a vital role in the Halal promotion as they are one of the forefronts of accommodating and catering the Muslim consumers in tourism. Meals that are compliant to Halal caters to the huge Muslim passengers’ dietary requirements and AirAsia’s commitment and dedication to be inclusive by providing a selection of Halal meals demonstrate that traveling to the Philippines is accessible and accommodative for Muslim travelers. We thank AirAsia Philippines for their support and for making this partnership possible,” said Marilou Ampuan, president of Universal Islamic Center and Philippine Halal Trade & Tourism. / KOC