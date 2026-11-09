PH eyes universal standard for clothing care labels

THE country is moving to approve a universal international standard for textile care symbols as a Philippine National Standard (PNS), a measure aimed at introducing a simple, space-saving, and language-independent pictorial format.

In a notice, Department of Trade and Industry-Bureau of Philippine Standards Director Neil Catajay said ASTM D5489-25 Standard Guide for Care Symbols for Care Instructions on Textile Products published by ASTM International is recommended for adoption as the PNS.

Catajay urged stakeholders to submit their comments or inputs pertaining to the recommendation to adopt the standards through the 1BPS portal on or before Jan. 8, 2027.

ASTM D5489-25 provides a uniform system of symbols for the disclosure of care instructions on textile products such as apparel, piece goods, and household and institutional articles.

“Care symbols are an important means for identifying the appropriate care procedure for home laundering, commercial laundering, professional textile care, and coin-operated drycleaning, of textile products,” according to the ASTM guide.

Care labeling using symbols can be used by the purchaser to select textiles on the basis of the care method required without knowledge of the language, it said. / PHILEXPORT NEWS