PH FDI inflows rise to $590M in Feb.

FOREIGN direct investment (FDI) net inflows to the Philippines rose to US$590 million in February 2026, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported Monday, May 11, 2026.

The latest figure was higher than the $443 million recorded in January 2026, based on BSP data. However, it was lower than the $855 million posted in February last year.

The United States was identified as the leading source of capital during the month.

For February alone, net investments in equity capital and investment fund shares reached $177 million, higher than the $123 million recorded a month earlier and slightly above the $175 million logged in the same month in 2025.

Reinvestment of earnings also increased to $75 million from $53 million in January and $67 million in February last year.

Meanwhile, net investments in debt instruments rose to $414 million in February from $320 million in the previous month, although lower than the $680 million recorded a year earlier.

For the first two months of 2026, FDI inflows totaled $1.033 billion, lower than the $1.58 billion recorded in the same period in 2025.

Monetary officials project FDI inflows to reach $7.5 billion this year, lower than the $7.8 billion posted in 2025, amid a challenging global economic environment partly driven by geopolitical risks. / PNA