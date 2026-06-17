PH fintech unicorn moves closer to IPO

MYNT, the fintech company behind GCash, the country’s largest digital finance platform, has taken a major step toward a potential stock market debut after securing approval from its board of directors and shareholders to pursue an initial public offering (IPO).

In a disclosure on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, Globe Telecom Inc. said it approved the filing of a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a listing application with the Philippine Stock Exchange for affiliate Mynt Inc., subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions.

The proposed IPO will cover 12 percent of Mynt’s outstanding common shares after the offering and will consist of both primary and secondary shares. Primary shares will raise fresh capital for the company, while secondary shares will be sold by existing shareholders.

“The authorization of our Board and shareholders allows us to work toward a potential public listing as the next step in Mynt’s growth journey,” Mynt president and chief executive officer Martha Sazon said.

Founded in 2015, Mynt transformed GCash from an SMS-based remittance service launched in 2004 into the country’s leading finance superapp. GCash is the Philippines’ first and only $5-billion unicorn, offering digital payments, lending, savings, investments and other financial services.

Sazon said a public listing could encourage more Filipino startups and technology firms to access capital through the stock market while strengthening the Philippines’ position as a fintech hub in Southeast Asia.

The IPO remains subject to approvals from regulators and favorable market conditions. Globe said there is no assurance the offering or listing will proceed.

If completed, the listing could provide a boost to the local stock market, which has seen a limited pipeline of new offerings, while signaling investor confidence in the country’s expanding digital economy.

Mynt has long been viewed as one of the most anticipated IPO candidates in the Philippines because of GCash’s dominant position in digital payments and its growing role in financial inclusion. / KOC