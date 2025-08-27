PH firms increasingly value AI skills in hiring

THE rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping recruitment in the Philippines, with 72 percent of businesses now factoring AI knowledge into their hiring decisions, according to the Jobstreet by SEEK Hiring, Compensation & Benefits Report 2025.

Of this share, 36 percent of companies consider AI skills crucial, weighing them either as a primary requirement or on par with other qualifications. Employers assess candidates’ AI proficiency mainly through technical interviews, project reviews, or portfolio evaluations. Some firms have also begun adopting AI-powered tools to streamline recruitment, including automated screening and assessments.

The survey, conducted in late 2024, gathered insights from more than 2,000 hiring respondents across various industries and business sizes.

Jobstreet Philippines said the report provides an outlook on the hiring market as well as trends in compensation, benefits, and workplace policies. It added that the study places particular focus on AI and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), with the aim of helping both hirers and jobseekers adapt to evolving workforce demands.

Compensation and benefits

The study also showed that 78 percent of businesses granted salary increases in 2024, mostly within the one percent to five percent range. Small enterprises have notably improved in benchmarking benefits and updating pay structures, narrowing gaps with medium and large firms.

Meanwhile, 53 percent of companies provided performance bonuses, with the average payout rising to around four months’ salary, higher than the previous year. Employers are also expanding employee benefits to include medical insurance, health checks, and mental health support.

Jobstreet also highlighted that the Philippines continues to lead Southeast Asia in the adoption of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, with 63 percent of Filipino companies reporting initiatives already in place. / KOC