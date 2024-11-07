PH GDP grows 5.2% in Q3

THE Philippine economy ended the third quarter with a 5.2 percent growth down from the 6.4 percent growth rate recorded in the second quarter.

This brings average gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the first three quarters of 2024 to 5.8 percent, slightly below the government’s target of six to seven percent for the year.

GDP is the total value of all goods and services produced within a country over a specific period, usually a year or a quarter. It is a measure of a country’s economic activity or health. When GDP grows, it usually means the economy is doing well and producing more, while a decline can indicate economic challenges.

National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan attributed this deceleration to various domestic challenges, including a contraction in agriculture due to recent natural disasters, moderate growth in industry and services, and disruptions in supply chains and operations caused by adverse weather conditions.

Agriculture posted a year-on-year decline of 2.8 percent as the sector struggled with impacts from the El Niño phenomenon and multiple typhoons. In the fishing sector, a month-long fishing ban and weather issues hampered aquaculture output, while outbreaks of African Swine Fever affected livestock production.

Household spending continued to grow, albeit at a slower rate of 5.1 percent, helped by easing consumer inflation. However, reduced mobility from weather disturbances impacted spending in tourism and leisure sectors, with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reporting 138 flight cancellations in the third quarter.

Despite the slowdown, Balisacan highlighted the Philippines’ position among Asia’s fastest-growing economies, ranking third behind Vietnam (7.4 percent) and ahead of neighbors like Indonesia (4.9 percent) and China (4.6 percent).

‘Quite satisfactory’

Sought for comment, Mark Anthony Ynoc, president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) said the 5.2 percent growth is still “quite satisfactory.”

“The lower third-quarter GDP growth of 5.2 percent is a product of a period beset by the weak global economy, bad weather, and soft domestic consumption, among other factors that are largely expected due to the prolonged monetary tightening and adverse geopolitical developments,” said Steven Yu, past president of MCCI.

Yu added that while the period is “characterized by strong wins on the inflation side, the trickling down effect needs time to be ingested into the system and converted into a positive force for growth.”

Q4 expectations

Despite the slowdown, the business leaders expect a stronger two months of the year as the celebratory mood sets in.

According to Balisacan, the economy needs to grow by at least 6.5 percent to meet the government’s target for the last quarter of 2024.

“We remain optimistic that this growth target is attainable,” he said.

The government expects holiday spending, stable commodity prices and a robust labor market to contribute to economic activity, while a recent policy rate cut by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is expected to spur private spending and investment.

The BSP cut policy rates by a total of 50 basis points in August and October 2024, alongside a reduction in reserve requirements.

“We expect these interventions to spur growth in private spending, particularly on big-ticket consumer items and investments in capital-intensive infrastructure,” the Neda official said.

“The fourth quarter is important for most companies due to the holidays. This is crucial for meeting targets and establishing new marketing strategies,” Ynoc said.

Yu also expects strong spending to help stimulate

the economy.

“The fourth quarter should deliver a stronger performance than the third quarter as Filipinos spend more this year with higher wages, better bonuses and more jobs generated from a generally optimistic business community, an outcome supported by monetary loosening, lower inflation and positive hope for the global economy,” added Yu.

Meanwhile, they also noted that the peaceful U.S. election is a “very positive sign.” Donald Trump won against Kamala Harris with a sweeping victory on Wednesday,

Nov. 6 (PH time).

“It will be interesting to note that the new US presidency will have its effect in trade. Amid the intensifying global uncertainties, we still hope for the continuity of policies supporting growth and investments,” said Ynoc. / KOC