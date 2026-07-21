PH girls win world title

BACOLOD CITY – Team Philippines, represented by Sagay City, Negros Occidental, captured the Girls 14-Under championship in the 2026 PONY International Softball World Series in McAllen, Texas, on Monday, July 20 (PH time).

The Negrense softbelles defeated Mexico’s RXII Kino Team, 4-2, in the finals to clinch the title after finishing only fourth in last year’s tournament.

“Rising above more than 30 teams, our young athletes battled through 11 games from the elimination round to the championship,” Sagay City OIC-Schools Division Superintendent Dannie Clark Uguil said in a Facebook post.

Uguil said the Negrense student-athletes’ “remarkable achievement reflects the power of teamwork, discipline, resilience, and unwavering determination” as he congratulated the players, coaches, parents and supporters for the historic feat.

In a statement, Department of Education-Negros Island Region Director Ramir Uytico commended the performance of the team from Sagay City National High School.

“This achievement is a testament to the strength of sports development across the region,” he said.

Sagay City Mayor Leo Rafael Cueva also praised the players, coaches, parents and supporters of Team Sagay for carrying the Sagaynon spirit with pride in the international tournament.

“Our athletes continue to prove that heart, preparation, and unity can compete with anyone in the world. Win or lose, you have already inspired every Sagaynon by showing what dedication and teamwork can achieve,” he added.

In 2024, the Philippines, represented by a Negros Occidental team composed mostly of players from Sagay City, also won the PONY International World Series’ Girls Under-16 title.

Last year, Team Philippines from Sagay City finished third in the Girls 16-Under Division. / PNA