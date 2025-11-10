PH golfers win 15 trophies

TEAM Philippines secured a historic 15-trophy haul at the 2025 World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) World Finals, held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 8, in Jeju Island, South Korea.

The victory marks as one of the country’s most successful campaigns yet on the international amateur stage.

Competing against top amateur golfers representing 39 countries from around the globe, the Filipino contingent showcased exceptional skill and resilience across four championship courses.

The team’s collective effort – powered by the core roster of Noel Isleta Yango, Jimmy Suelo, Ronin Leviste, Mikko Marasigan, and Bayani Garcia – resulted in an impressive Overall 1st Runner-Up finish in the main WAGC category.

The campaign was highlighted by major individual titles, reinforcing the depth of Filipino talent.

Ronin Leviste emerged as the champion of Division 4, while Roberto Umali and Jordan Paige Ouano bagged the Super Senior and Ladies titles, respectively, in the Champion of Champions segment.

Bayani Garcia secured another key award, capturing the individual second runner-up honors in the highly competitive Division 1.

In the World Amateur Golfers Invitational (WAGI) competition, the Philippines took home three trophies.

Ouano and Aaron Sorbito finished first runner-up in Divisions A and C, respectively, while Ramon Besa took second runner-up honors in Division E.

Additionally, the duo of Pablo Luis Garcia and Evangeline Bradley brought home the second runner-up trophy in the team competition. Yango also wound up first runner-up in the senior category.

This 15-trophy campaign is a testament to the country’s growing talent pool in amateur golf and the Filipino athletes’ unwavering spirit on the global stage.

The WAGC World Finals, which draws hundreds of amateur golfers annually, operates on a net stroke play format across five different handicap flights, giving every amateur an opportunity to compete for national pride. / SC SPORTS