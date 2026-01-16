PH grants 14-day visa-free travel to Chinese tourists

THE Philippines is poised to attract more Chinese visitors and boost tourism receipts following the government’s decision to allow visa-free entry for Chinese nationals starting Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, a move expected to support the country’s growing tourism figures.

In a statement on Thursday, Jan. 15, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Chinese nationals may enter the Philippines without a visa for stays of up to 14 days, provided travel is strictly for tourism or business purposes.

The policy aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to facilitate trade, investments and tourism, while strengthening people-to-people exchanges between the Philippines and China, the DFA said.

Tourism officials and industry stakeholders expect the visa-free arrangement to help sustain the rebound in visitor arrivals, with Chinese tourists historically among the Philippines’ top foreign markets before the pandemic. Increased arrivals are seen translating into higher spending on hotels, transport, food services and retail, particularly in gateway destinations such as Metro Manila and Cebu.

Under the new policy, the 14-day stay is non-extendable and cannot be converted to another visa category. Entry will be allowed only through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Metro Manila and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) earlier expressed optimism for 2026, citing expectations of a rebound in the Chinese market following the resumption of the Philippines’ e-Visa program for Chinese nationals.

DOT data showed that China ranked sixth among source markets in tourist arrivals, with 262,144 visitors, trailing South Korea, the United States, Japan, Australia and Canada. The DOT said China’s performance was “largely influenced by visa disruptions, security perceptions and limited air connectivity.”

Chinese travelers must present a passport valid for at least six months beyond their intended stay, confirmed hotel accommodation and a return or onward ticket. The DFA said security checks, including screening for derogatory records, will continue to apply to ensure public order while facilitating legitimate travel.

The visa-free entry arrangement will be effective for one year and will be subject to review before its expiration, the DFA added. / KOC