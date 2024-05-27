PH has new 640 chemical engineers

A TOTAL of 640 out of 928 people who took the May 2024 Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination have passed the test, which was given in Metro Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Iloilo, Legazpi and Lucena.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said Monday, May 27, 2024, that Miguel Siapno Bungalon of the University of the Philippines (UP) Los Baños placed first in the list of Top 10 passers with a rating of 87.30 percent.

Bungalon was followed by Patrick Jay Buenviaje Garcia of Mapua University Manila, with 85.90 percent. Ranked third was Andrei Lan Abiog of UP Diliman with 85.50 percent.

Micah Mangubat Haboc and Michelle Airah Nicolas Pablo, both of De La Salle University Manila, shared the fourth spot with 85.10 percent rating. They were followed by Jan Czedrick Lip-atan Mendoza of UP Diliman with 84.90 percent.

On the sixth spot were Janice Conceja Guillermo of Mariano Marcos State University Batac, Jhilsean Brix Nimrod Garillo Olmedo of Eastern Visayas State University Tacloban, and Christian Jaimie Saloricman Rejano of Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila who all got 84.80 percent.

Althea May Bayer Benjamin of Colegio San Agustin Bacolod City and Dannah Celine Leonardo Gutierrez of UP Diliman shared the seventh spot with 84.60 percent.

Joshua Antony Gabatan Cruz of UP Visayas Iloilo City placed eighth with 84.50 percent, followed by Kim Bracamonte Dela Peña of UP Diliman with 84.40 percent (ninth spot), and Shaun Patrick Paulo Albao of Eastern Visayas State University Tacloban with 84.20 percent (10th).

The PRC said that starting July 5, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online.

It advised successful examinees to visit its website at www.prc.gov.ph and follow the instructions for initial registration.

“Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope,” said the PRC.

It added that successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees will be announced later, the PRC said. / LMY