PH inks tourism deal with Chile

THE Philippines and Chile signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) as the two countries anticipate increased interaction ahead of the soon-to-be-formalized bilateral free trade deal.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro signed the MOU on behalf of Manila on the sidelines of a meeting with her Chilean counterpart, Foreign Minister Francisco Pérez Mackenna, during her official visit to capital city Santiago on Aug. 13.

“Prior to the bilateral meeting, Secretary Lazaro signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism between the Philippines and Chile, which paves the way for closer cooperation between the two countries’ tourism authorities and for increased people-to-people linkages,” the DFA said on Friday.

The top Filipino diplomat also renewed the Philippines’ commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Chile as they mark 80 years of diplomatic relations this year.

Diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Chile were established on July 4, 1946.

In her meeting with Pérez, Lazaro said the recent conclusion of the negotiations for the Philippines-Chile Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) provides an avenue for closer engagement.

The Cepa leaves the “gates wide open for immense trade and investment opportunities, making our two countries more interconnected and interdependent than ever before,” Lazaro said.

The Cepa is the Philippines’ first bilateral free trade agreement with a Latin American country and is expected to enter into force next year.

Beyond trade and investments, the meeting between Lazaro and Pérez also covered a wide range of topics, including maritime and consular cooperation, as well as an exchange of views on regional and international issues.

On the same day, Lazaro made a courtesy call on Chile President José Antonio Kast Rist at Palacio de La Moneda.

She conveyed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s greetings for his assumption of office in March and extended an invitation for him to visit the Philippines. / PNA