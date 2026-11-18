THE Philippines is seeking to strengthen its protection against global oil supply disruptions through a partnership with Japan to develop strategic petroleum reserves, a move expected to help ensure stable fuel availability for consumers, businesses and industries during emergencies.

The Department of Energy (DOE) and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (Meti) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on Nov. 16, 2026, in Manila, to establish a framework for developing, managing and releasing the country’s strategic petroleum reserves.

Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ryosei Akazawa signed the agreement, building on commitments made by the two countries’ leaders during their meeting in May 2026 to strengthen cooperation on oil stockpiling.

In a press statement, the agreement will cover the development of oil storage infrastructure, including the potential participation of Japanese companies in commercial stockpiling projects led by the Philippine National Oil Co. (PNOC).

It also provides for the development of strategic petroleum reserve facilities based on ongoing feasibility studies, as well as the identification of possible financing arrangements.

The framework takes into account the Philippines’ fuel supply and demand requirements, prevailing market conditions and the need for effective mechanisms to respond to emergencies.

“The Philippines must be prepared for disruptions in global oil supply. Developing our strategic petroleum reserves is an important step toward ensuring that we have the systems, infrastructure, and institutional capacity to protect our country’s fuel requirements during emergencies,” Garin said.

Technical cooperation will involve ongoing initiatives with the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Economic Research Institute for Asean and East Asia.

These initiatives will support capacity building, oil security assessments, policy development and knowledge exchange to strengthen the country’s ability to establish and manage its petroleum reserves.

The agreement also advances discussions on initiatives under the Partnership on Wide Energy and Resources Resilience Asia framework.

These include exploring voluntary cooperation with oil-producing countries and developing a regional roadmap covering financing and other arrangements needed to support implementation.

The DOE and Meti will coordinate the agreement’s implementation, including discussions to identify priority activities, timelines and respective responsibilities.

The cooperation will run for three years upon completion of the required domestic procedures and the exchange of written notifications through diplomatic channels. It may be extended through mutual written consent. / KOC