Ph-Japan Investment Forum in Tokyo

THE Philippines positioned itself as a prime investment hub for Japanese enterprises during the Philippine-Japan Investment Forum held on May 13, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan.

Spearheaded by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates and in partnership with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza), the Philippines-Japan Economic Cooperation Committee Inc., the Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Kiraboshi Consulting Co. Ltd., the forum highlighted the strong economic ties between the two nations and the numerous opportunities available for Japanese investors.

The event brought together key government officials, industry leaders and prospective investors from Japan. Attendees learned about the Philippines’ growing economy, strategic location within Southeast Asia, and the attractive incentives offered by the Philippine government.

This strategic platform aimed to foster valuable networking and facilitate collaborations that benefit both economies.

Vivian Santos, deputy director general of Peza, emphasized the government’s plan to “Ecozone the Philippines” through sustainable and inclusive development.

This initiative seeks to establish more economic zones nationwide, driving economic expansion and job creation across various regions. / PR