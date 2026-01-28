PH, Japan take EABC chairmanship for 2026

THE East Asia Business Council (EABC) marked the handover of its chairmanship from Malaysia and China to the Philippines and Japan for 2026, reaffirming its support for private sector engagement in regional economic cooperation.

The Council said the transition strengthens efforts to support Asean Plus Three economic cooperation, trade and investment, and a stable and predictable business environment.

The Asean Plus Three is composed of Asean’s 11-member states plus South Korea, Japan and China.

The incoming 2026 chairmanship will be led by Jay Y. Yuvallos as EABC chair and Tetsuya Matsuoka as co-chair. Yuvallos is the president of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Under the theme Reinforcing Trust, Integration, and Sustainability in the East Asia Economic Architecture, the new leadership is expected to continue work on sustainability, regional value chain integration, improved use of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and stronger investor confidence through sound governance and a stable business environment.

Specific priorities and deliverables will be agreed by EABC members.

Review of 2025 work

The outgoing chairmanship, led by Malaysia with China as co-chair, presented a review of EABC’s 2025 work program.

The program focused on practical recommendations to help businesses manage rising trade uncertainty, supply chain pressures, and growing protectionism in the region.

One key output was the EABC Jetro Business Outlook Survey, which gathered a record 535 responses from companies across Asean Plus Three.

Survey results showed cautious business sentiment, ongoing cost pressures, and the need to strengthen practical knowledge and confidence in using the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, especially among smaller firms.

Focus on supply chains and MSMEs

In response, EABC’s 2025 activities prioritized stronger supply chain resilience, faster digitalization, better trade facilitation, and support for micro, small, and medium enterprises during the region’s sustainability transition.

The Council also advanced proposals focused on implementation, including the digitalization of Certificates of Origin and trade documents, wider use of tools such as the Asean Tariff Finder, and closer coordination to reduce barriers for companies operating in multiple markets.

The EABC was established in 2003 following recommendations by the East Asia Study Group and was endorsed by Asean Plus Three leaders. It serves as the official private sector body supporting regional integration and cooperation.

Each economy nominates three representatives, including one from the small and medium enterprise sector, to ensure broad business representation.

EABC’s mandate is to provide private sector recommendations for Asean Plus Three economic cooperation, promote trade and investment, and support inclusive, sustainable, and innovative growth across East Asia. / KOC