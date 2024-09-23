PH lady woodpushers clinch Category B gold

MANILA – The Philippine women’s team ended its campaign in the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad with a 4-0 win over Brazil at the BOK Sports Hall in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.

WFM (Woman FIDE Master) Shania Mae Mendoza, WGM (Woman Grandmaster) Janelle Mae Frayna, WIM (Woman International Master) Jan Jodilyn Fronda and WNM (Woman National master) Ruelle Canino won their matches in the 11th round as they finished with 14 points for joint 22nd with 14 others, and 24th overall after tiebreaks were applied.

They also took the gold medal in Group B, giving the Philippines its first medal since the team of Sheerie Joey Lomibao, Catherine Pereña, Sherily Cua, and Beverly Mendoza won in Group C at the 2006 Turin edition.

In 1988, the team of Girme Fontanilla, Mila Emperado, and Cristina Santos-Fidaer placed 22nd in Thessaloniki, Greece.

“This is a milestone in Philippine chess history, a legacy that will not be forgotten for the generations to come,” said national women’s coach Grandmaster Jayson Gonzales, who acknowledged the support of delegation head Atty. Ruel Canobas, team manager, Atty. Nikki de Vega and Far Eastern University chair Aurelio Montinola III.

The Philippine women’s team also surpassed their 36th-place finish two years ago in Chennai, India.

All five players improved their ratings, with Canino from Cagayan de Oro earning 102 rating points from scoring six points in eight games on board four.

The 16-year-old student from FEU will have a 2260 rating, including points from previous tournaments in Europe.

Frayna secured eight points out of 11 with plus 27 rating points, while Mendoza of Sta. Rosa, Laguna, had 5.5 out of 10 with 36.2 rating points as top board player.

Fronda of Muntinlupa gained 6.5 out of 10 and was a plus 0.60, while Bernadette Galas got three of five with plus 8.8.

In the men’s division, the Philippines absorbed a 1-3 loss to Hungary.

Julio Catalino Sadorra fell to Adam Kozak on board one, Daniel Quizon split the point with Tomas Banusz on board two, John Paul Gomez was beaten by Peter Prhaszka on board three, and Jan Emmanuel Garcia settled for a draw with Gabor Papp on board four.

The Eugene Torre-mentored team, which includes Paulo Bersamina, finished 59th with 12 points.

India ruled the men’s and women’s divisions to receive the Gaprindashvili Cup for having the highest combined scores of both teams. / PNA