PH leads Asean push on IP valuation, unlocking innovation economy

EFFORTS to standardize intellectual property (IP) valuation across Southeast Asia are expected to unlock new financing, boost technology transfer and support innovation-led growth, with the Philippines taking a lead role in shaping the region’s IP ecosystem.

In a statement, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) is spearheading a regional initiative to develop an Asean IP Valuation Manual, a move seen to help businesses, particularly startups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), convert intangible assets into bankable value.

The initiative, highlighted during the 78th Asean Working Group on Intellectual Property Cooperation, signals a broader shift toward more economically grounded IP systems in the region.

IPOPHL Acting Director General Nathaniel Arevalo said the rise of digital assets and innovation-led enterprises is reshaping how value is created, requiring IP frameworks that can keep pace. He noted that aligning IP systems across Asean will be key to unlocking cross-border economic potential and building a more resilient regional economy.

The proposed valuation manual will provide standardized methods for assessing the monetary worth of IP assets, enabling wider adoption of IP-backed financing and encouraging commercialization activities. It is expected to benefit a broad range of stakeholders, including financial regulators, technology transfer offices and private enterprises.

The project is being developed with support from the World Intellectual Property Organization, as well as IP offices from the United Kingdom and the European Union, and is currently focused on creatives and patents in its initial phase.

AI, digital trademarks

Beyond valuation, IPOPHL is also pushing for regional guidelines on AI-generated and digital trademarks, aimed at improving consistency in trademark examination and supporting businesses operating in the digital economy. The agency is likewise advancing its own artificial intelligence strategy aligned with the country’s national innovation agenda.

The broader initiative reflects Asean’s increasing focus on intangible assets as drivers of growth, with leaders emphasizing the need for stronger collaboration, upgraded competencies and future-ready IP systems amid rapid technological disruption.

Industry stakeholders said these efforts could position the Philippines as a key player in the region’s innovation economy, while helping enterprises better monetize ideas, protect assets and access new funding sources. / KOC