PH leads global Earth Hour Bank with record-breaking 1.3M hours

FILIPINOS dedicated more than 1.3 million hours to environmental action during this year’s Earth Hour, leading the global movement and cutting 161.98 megawatts (MW) from the power grid. The initiative, led by WWF-Philippines, brought together 44 institutions in a collective stand for the planet.

According to EarthHour.org, self-reported data showed the Philippines logged 1,377,368 hours, followed by China with 783,674 hours and India with 359,652 hours. The global total reached 2,925,040 hours, collected from 118 countries and territories. This surge reflects a growing commitment to environmental and climate action.

“Filipinos want breathable air, cooler weather, clean water, healthy forests and more renewable energy. By joining the global switch-off, they have sent a strong message that leaders and officials should do more for the environment,” said lawyer Angela Consuelo Ibay, Earth Hour Philippines national director and WWF-Philippines climate and energy program head.

The Philippines’ participation this year saw a more than 1,000 percent increase from 2024, when 116,273 hours were recorded. Earth Hour 2025 also engaged 28 partners from national and local government agencies, as well as multiple corporations that held their own switch-off activities.

Communities take action

In Manila, residents and volunteers transformed bare walls in four barangays into community murals inspired by local visions for a cleaner, greener future. In Donsol, Sorsogon, environmental advocates and volunteers reinforced their commitment to marine conservation and sustainability.

The Earth Hour “Hour Bank” encourages individuals to self-report hours spent on positive environmental actions. Activities include coastal cleanups, zero-waste cooking, urban gardening, watching nature documentaries, teaching environmental lessons and more.

The Department of Energy reported a significant grid load drop of 161.98 MW during the one-hour switch-off, surpassing 2024’s recorded 132.11 MW drop. This reduction highlights the power of collective action in energy conservation.

Call for action

“Earth Hour began in 2007 as a symbolic movement to raise awareness of climate change. Today, it has evolved into a push for societal, cultural and political actions for a more sustainable world,” Ibay said.

She added that with the Philippines consistently ranking among the most disaster-prone countries in the world, it is time for Filipinos to demand concrete policies and protective measures from leaders, not just promises.

This year’s Earth Hour, with the theme “Switch Off and Secure Water for All,” highlighted the connection between water security, climate change and nature conservation. WWF-Philippines led efforts nationwide, ensuring a broader reach and a greater impact.

As Earth Hour grows, so does the urgency for sustained environmental action — not just for an hour, but every day. / PR S