PH logs 6.5M tourists, balikbayans; earns P694B in 2025

THE Philippines recorded 6.4 million foreign visitors and returning overseas Filipinos in 2025, generating an estimated P694 billion in tourism receipts, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.

Citing Bureau of Immigration data, the DOT said 5,940,975 were foreign visitors, including cruise passengers and categories not fully captured in eTravel.

Another 543,085 were returning overseas Filipinos, bringing total inbound arrivals to 6,484,060.

The DOT said preliminary international visitor spending was estimated at P694 billion.

While arrivals remain below pre-pandemic levels in 2019, the DOT said the outcome was achieved despite global and domestic challenges, including travel alerts from key markets and fiscal constraints.

The agency said tourism performance should not be measured by arrivals alone, citing strong domestic travel, value creation and job generation.

Guided by the National Tourism Development Plan 2023–2028, the DOT said it remains focused on improving connectivity, safety, workforce skills and service standards.

Milestones

Despite a slow rebound, the DOT said tourism achieved key milestones in 2025, including the arrival of the Michelin Guide in the Philippines and the hosting of the first Terra Madre Asia and the Pacific.

The agency also reported expanded investments in connectivity and tourism infrastructure.

In 2025, 19 new international direct flight routes were launched, linking Manila, Cebu, Clark, Iloilo and Kalibo to major cities in Asia, Oceania, North America and Eastern Europe.

The country also recorded 136 cruise calls, carrying 56,040 passengers and 15,071 crew members.

The DOT said it hosted the SALAAM 2025 Expo, a Muslim travel trade show that generated about P1.8 million in sales, highlighting the growth of halal and Muslim-friendly tourism.

As of Dec. 15, 2025, the DOT said Muslim-Friendly Accommodation Establishments were officially recognized nationwide.

DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said the sector’s performance reflects the combined efforts of tourism workers, local governments, private firms and communities.

She said their resilience and commitment helped tourism continue to create jobs, livelihoods and opportunities for Filipinos.

“Whatever gains we have made this year are only made possible because of the hard work of our tourism workers and stakeholders,” Frasco said.

“Despite challenges beyond our control, they remained resilient, innovative and committed to service, ensuring that tourism continues to generate jobs, livelihoods and opportunities for millions of Filipinos,” she added. / PNA