PH logs more than 3M foreign arrivals as of July 19

MORE than three million international visitors have visited the Philippines since January this year.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) said that as of July 19, 2024, the Philippines received 3,326,354 foreign arrivals from January.

It also reported that tourist receipts reached P282.17 billion from Jan. 1 to June 30 from inbound tourists, approximately 32.81 percent higher than the P212.47 billion revenue from the same period last year.

According to DOT Secretary Christina Frasco, tourism contributed 8.6 percent to the country’s gross domestic product, marking the highest growth rate in Tourism Direct Gross Value Added in the 24 years of the Philippine Statistics Authority’s data compilation.

Total inbound and domestic visitor receipts amounted to P3.367 trillion, showing a remarkable 75.3 percent increase from 2022.

In 2023, the country welcomed 5.45 million international visitors, exceeding its target of 4.8 million international visitors. / KOC

Of the total number, 91.80 percent, or the bulk of 5,003,475, are foreigners. The remaining 8.20 percent, or 447,082, are overseas Filipinos.

By 2028, the DOT expects to have an accumulated total of 51.9 million tourist arrivals and 34.7 million tourism-related jobs.

Meanwhile, as the DOT intends to make the country a more tourist-friendly destination, the agency committed to adding at least 22 more Tourist Rest Areas (TRAs) this year, bringing the total number to 32.

The agency, in partnership with the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority already launched TRAs in strategic locations nationwide.

TRAs, which come fully equipped with clean restrooms and showers, charging stations, information and pasalubong centers showcasing products that support the livelihoods of micro, small, and medium enterprises, lactation rooms, and lounge areas, can be freely accessed by tourists as they go around the country. / KOC