PH logs P817B in BOI investments Jan–Nov

INVESTMENT approvals by the Philippine Board of Investments (BOI) reached P816.81 billion from January to November 2025 across 261 projects, while 78 strategic projects worth P1.92 trillion were certified under the government’s Green Lane initiative, Trade Secretary and BOI Chair Ma. Cristina Roque said on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025.

Roque said the latest figures reflect strong investor confidence in the country’s positioning as a competitive and “future-ready” business hub. “The P816.81 billion in approved investments to date sends a clear signal to local and foreign investors: the Philippines is an ideal, competitive and future-ready business destination,” she said.

With a few weeks remaining in the year, Roque added the agency is still evaluating 10 big-ticket projects worth more than P1 trillion. These include three hydroelectric ventures with a combined 2.4 GW capacity, four offshore wind projects totaling 3.7 GW, two air transport service projects and one transport infrastructure project.

“As we are a prudent administrator of incentives, we carefully evaluate these projects according to the requirements of the Strategic Investment Priorities Plan,” Roque said, adding that not all may secure approval this year but the pipeline remains strong.

Green Lane-certified projects worth P1.92 trillion are expected to generate 161,325 direct jobs, spanning renewable energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, food security, pharmaceuticals and digital infrastructure. Renewable energy accounted for the largest share at P1.42 trillion across 60 projects, followed by PPP, infrastructure and water (P416.08 billion), digital infrastructure (P49.56 billion pesos), manufacturing (P30.13 billion), food security (P4.33 billion) and pharmaceuticals (P45 million).

Since its launch in February 2023, the Green Lane has endorsed 229 projects worth P6.06 trillion, projected to create nearly 397,000 jobs.

The P816.81-billion BOI approvals logged for the first 11 months of 2025 are expected to generate 32,864 direct jobs. Energy and electricity accounted for the largest share at 58.74 percent, or P479.78 billion, followed by airports and seaports (P195.69 billion), manufacturing (P58.99 billion), mass housing (P37.55 billion) and information and communication (P21.27 billion).

Roque said the government remains committed to positioning the Philippines as a prime investment destination, with opportunities expanding in electric vehicles, smart manufacturing, semiconductors, renewable energy, high-tech agriculture and data centre infrastructure. / KOC