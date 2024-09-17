PH male squad falls, distaff team wins

THE Philippines posted mixed results in the sixth round of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

The men’s squad bowed to three-time Olympiad champion Armenia, 1.5-2.5, despite a huge victory by GM Inno Sadorra over Haik Martirosyan on Board 1.

International Master Paulo Bersamina managed a draw with GM Gabriel Sargissian, but GMs Daniel Quizon and John Paul Gomez lost to Armenian GMs Shan’t Sargsyan and Robert Hovhannisyan on their respective boards.

With their second loss, the Filipino male woodpushers dropped to a share of 21st to 56th with eight points.

Meanwhile, the women’s squad bounced back from its defeat to Italy in Round 5 by beating Bolivia, 3-1, for a share of 22nd to 49th with eight points.

Woman International Master Shania Mae Mendoza dispatched WIM Daniela Cordero, while WGM Janelle Mae Frayna defeated WIM Nataly A Monroy on Boards 1 and 2, respectively.

WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda extended her winning spree, this time against Gloria Yeezy Montenegro.

WIM Bernadette Galas, on the other hand, suffered an upset against WFM Jessica Molina.

The men’s squad faces 27th seed Croatia in Round 7, while the women’s team confronts 26th seed Argentina. / RP2SPORTS