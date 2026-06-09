PH mango export debuts in North America

A SHIPMENT of 400 cartons of fresh Philippine mangoes has arrived in Canada, marking the country’s first commercial export of fresh mangoes to the North American market and opening a new growth avenue for one of the Philippines’ leading fruit exports.

The maiden shipment, launched on June 3, 2026, at the Philippine Airlines International Cargo Terminal, gives Philippine mango producers access to one of North America’s most promising markets for premium tropical fruits.

The breakthrough is expected to create new export opportunities for local growers and exporters while reducing the industry’s heavy reliance on a single overseas market, a key step toward strengthening the long-term competitiveness of the country’s mango sector.

In a statement, Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque said the milestone demonstrates the growing competitiveness of Philippine agricultural exports and highlights the success of government and industry efforts to expand market access abroad.

“This shipment shows that our exporters can successfully compete in high-potential destinations,” Roque said, describing Canada as a promising market for premium Philippine products.

Export diversification strategy

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said the move is part of a broader strategy to diversify export destinations for Philippine mangoes. In 2025, the country’s fresh mango exports reached about $7.9 million, with more than 94 percent shipped to a single market.

By entering Canada, exporters can reduce market concentration risks while creating additional demand for local mango producers, the agency said.

Building market presence

DTI Undersecretary for Industry Development and Investment Promotions Ceferino Rodolfo noted that market access alone does not guarantee commercial success.

“Canada is a strategic market, and sustained business engagement is needed to build awareness, establish distribution channels and generate demand,” Rodolfo said, adding that stronger trade ties and future trade agreements could further support Philippine exports.

Government-industry collaboration

The shipment was made possible through the collaboration of the DTI, particularly the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Toronto and the Export Marketing Bureau, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Foreign Affairs, Philippine Airlines, Hi-Las Marketing Corp., and Canadian importer TSI Tropicals Inc.

PTIC Toronto, led by Trade Commissioner Mario Tani, worked with exporters and logistics providers for several months to address shipping challenges and secure cost-effective air freight arrangements that enabled the first commercial order.

“This milestone shows what happens when the government and private businesses work together,” Tani said. “We hope this opens the door for regular, long-term sales of Philippine mangoes in Canada.”

Expanding North American opportunities

Hi-Las Marketing Corp. president Ram Amores said the shipment marks the beginning of a new growth opportunity for Philippine mangoes in North America.

“This shipment is more than a commercial transaction — it is the beginning of a brand-new opportunity for Philippine mangoes in Canada,” he said.

The DTI said the historic export is the first step in a wider effort to expand the global footprint of Philippine agricultural products and generate greater income opportunities for farmers, growers and exporters. / KOC