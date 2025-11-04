PH medalists to receive incentives

MANILA – The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will provide cash incentives to the medalists in the just-concluded Asian Youth Games in Bahrain.

PSC chairman Patrick John Gregorio made the announcement in a press conference hosted by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) at the East Ocean Palace Restaurant in Pasay City on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.

Gregorio said the gold medalists will get P500,000 each, the silver medalists P300,000 each, and the bronze medalists P100,000 each.

POC president Abraham Tolentino said that aside from the PSC incentives, the medalists will also receive additional cash rewards from the POC: P250,000 each for the gold winners, P150,000 each for silver medalists, and P75,000 for each bronze medalist.

In addition, the gold medalists will receive units of iPhone 17 Pro Max, while the silver and bronze winners will get iPhone 17 units from SportsPlus, the official gaming partner of the POC.

Team Philippines won seven golds, seven silvers, and 10 bronzes to finish 12th in the 45-nation tournament held from Oct. 22 to 31.

Gold medalists:

Isabella Joseline Butler (jiujitsu girls’ -63kg, US-based)

Kram Airam Carpio (pencak silat girls’ 51–55kg)

Charlie Ratcliff (Modern MMA girls’ 45kg)

Pi Durden Wangkay (athletics boys’ 200m)

Lyre Anie Ngina (muay girls’ Wai Kru 14–15)

Zeth Gabriel Bueno (muay boys’ Wai Kru 14–15)

Jan Brix Ramiscal and Tyron Jamborillo (muay mixed team mai muay)

Silver medalists:

Naomi Cesar (athletics girls’ 800m)

Travis Ratcliff (Traditional MMA boys’ 60kg)

Kristen Ambriel Aguila (taekwondo girls’ individual recognized poomsae)

Jan Brix Ramiscal (muay Wai Kru 16–17)

Jasmine Dagame (muay girls’ Wai Kru 16–17)

Jamesray Mishael Ajido (swimming boys’ 100m butterfly)

Jhodie Peralta (weightlifting girls’ 53kg snatch)

Bronze medalists: