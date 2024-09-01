PH media orgs form largest anti-disinformation coalition

GMA Network, together with leading media organizations, top academic institutions, and the Commission on Elections (Comelec), joined forces in a landmark event to establish the largest coalition against disinformation.

Almost 60 partners heeded the call to be part of the Panata Kontra-Fake News Covenant signing on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

Under the rallying cry, “Magkaisa Tayong Labanan ang Fake,” they pledged to uphold a shared responsibility and commitment to combating fake news and disinformation, standing united in the fight against disinformation.

Beyond industry leaders, this latest advocacy campaign also calls on every Filipino to stand in solidarity against the spread of fake news and disinformation.

“Fake news is both dangerous and harmful, but the truth is glorious and useful. It fosters an informed populace, essential for a functioning democracy and a stronger society. With it, we lay the groundwork for transformative projects that enhance the lives of every Filipino,” said GMA Network chairman Felipe Gozon during the Panata Kontra-Fake News Covenant Signing, which was also held on “National Press Freedom Day.”

“Truth is the very mechanism by which we build a better nation. It is not always the most viral, but it remains the best story to tell,” he added.

Data from a Pulse Asia survey in September 2022, revealed that nine out of 10 adults believe fake news is a problem.

In a survey conducted by the Social Weather Station in the fourth quarter of 2021, 67 percent of the respondents believed that fake news on the internet was a serious problem. Further, 51 percent said it was difficult to spot fake news.

Among the roster of distinguished partners is Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia.

Joining the Panata Kontra-Fake News Covenant Signing are the representatives of some of the country’s most trusted media organizations: Philippine Daily Inquirer president and CEO Rudyard Arbolado; Manila Bulletin Publishing Corp. publisher Herminio “Sonny” Coloma; Manila Times chairman and chief executive officer Dante “Klink” Ang II; Manila Standard publisher Rolando Estabillo; Daily Tribune president Willie Fernandez; Malaya chief executive officer Antonio Macasaet, and Business Mirror publisher T. Anthony Cabangon.

Also pledging their support are PEP editor-in-chief Jo-Ann Maglipon; Rappler co-founder and executive editor Glenda Gloria, #FactsFirstPH Coalition representative Pia Ranada, Sunstar president Gahum Vincent Garcia; PressOne.PH multimedia editor Niceforo Vince Balbedina III; AllTV president Maribeth Tolentino; ZOE Broadcasting Network Inc. programming, sales and marketing Head Nestor Layderos; Catholic Media Network president and CEO Rev. Fr. Francis Lucas; MBC Media Group president Ruperto Nicdao, Jr.; Far East Broadcasting Company represented by DZAS station manager Josephine Alabastro, and Quest Broadcasting Inc (Magic 89.9) DJ Tina Ryan.

Signing their commitment as well are the representatives of the biggest media organizations: Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas president Noel Galvez; Philippine Press Institute executive director Ariel Sebellino; Manila Overseas Press Club chairman Antonio Lopez; Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines board member Regine Cabato; National Union of Journalists of the Philippines chairman Jonathan de Santos, and Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism training director Rowena Paraan.

Following the historic Panata Kontra-Fake News Signing, GMA Network will fire up content to educate Filipinos regarding fake news and encourage them to stand in solidarity against disinformation.

Further information will also be available across multiple platforms through the GMA News Online microsite. / PR